Prince William gives Prince Harry a way back to royal family in shock move

Prince William makes major move to resolve feud with Prince Harry

Prince William is giving a change to Prince Harry to end their years-long feud but the Prince of Wales has a strict condition.

According to Radar Online, the Prince of Wales has soften his stance about his brother after King Charles’ pleas but he put forward one "paranoid" condition.

A source close to William has revealed that the Prince is willing to meet with Harry but without Meghan Markle and in complete secrecy.

As per the publication, Charles was able to change William’s mind for a Christmas reunion with Harry but he also wants it to happen "behind closed doors, under lock and key."

"William's willing to meet Harry, but only if everything happens strictly on his terms,” the insider said. “That means no Meghan, no aides, and zero chance of it ending up as content for a documentary or book.”

“He's deeply wary of being secretly recorded or having his words twisted – the trust between them is completely gone. Harry will basically face being frisked before they talk."

The insider explained that William does not want his words to be manipulated and used as content for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix shows or books.

“He's not willing to risk being burned again. If Harry wants to talk, it has to stay completely private – no recordings, no pictures, and no version of events spun for publicity,” the insider added.

A palace insider shared, "William's fully aware that by laying down such firm conditions, he's making it tough for Harry to agree.”

“But that's part of the plan – it gives him cover. If Harry turns it down, William can still say he made the effort."