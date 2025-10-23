Source claims 'Dancing with the Stars' bosses fear the show might end due to THIS

Source claims 'Dancing with the Stars' 'not going well'

It is being reported that ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars is ending soon.

Radar Online reported that the unwavering egos and unenthusiastic involvement of some contestants in the reality show are causing worry among the show’s executives that this behavior might be the last nail in the coffin of the ABC show.

Advertisement

The 34th season, which started on Tuesday, September 16, has dancers such as former child star Danielle Fishel, Dynasty dame Elaine Hendrix, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, influencer Alix Earle, and Australian conservationist Robert Irwin.

Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin and Corey Feldman also participated in Dancing with the Stars season 34 but they have now been eliminated.

The insider told the outlet, "They've got a mixed bag of contestants, and the feeling is bosses have chosen very badly and didn't properly vet them.”

"Feldman, in particular, was causing chaos behind the scenes. He didn't want to do the work, and it's had a knockdown effect."

“Many of the others are following his bad example. There's too much goofing around and not enough rehearsing. A lot of the amateurs waste a lot of time making silly videos of themselves. People feel sorry for the pro dancers,” the source noted.

Notably, the ratings have improved drastically since it opted for a hybrid broadcast and streaming model, but the number of scandals has also increased.

The insider said, “The ratings have been on the upswing since the show moved to a hybrid broadcast and streaming model, but there have been too many scandals.

"This was seen as a make-or-break season. But it's not going well, and confidence is plunging. DWTS is an expensive show to produce, and there's pressure on the bosses to justify these costs. Lackadaisical contestants are the last thing the show needs,” the source stated.