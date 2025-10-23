Maggie Baugh's pal clears the air about behind Keith Urban romance rumours

Photo: Truth behind Keith Urban's new romance rumours post Nicole Kidman split laid bare

Alexandra Kay has gotten candid about her close friend Maggie Baugh, who is rumored to be romantically linked with Keith Urban.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Kay addressed the speculation in a recent conversation, saying, “I’ve met her boyfriend, and she’s very happy."

Advertisement

"She has nothing to do with that whole (Kidman and Urban) relationship.”

It is noteworthy that Urban and Nicole Kidman began dating in 2005 and tied the knot the following year.

The pair share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

For those unversed, the 58-year-old actress filed for divorce last month after 19 years of marriage, citing “marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences.”

Moreover, Urban and Baugh's connection sparked curiosity shortly after news broke about the superstar couple's crumbled marriage.

The 25-year-old guitarist, who joined Urban on his High and Alive World Tour this summer, appeared in a video shared on Instagram that showed the duo performing together with Urban playfully changing the lyrics to his hit The Fighter.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Kidman may still be open to reconciliation.

According to insiders, the Oscar-winning actress would consider reuniting with Urban if he has not moved on romantically.

“She would get back with him in a heartbeat,” a source told The Daily Mail.