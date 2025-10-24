 
Geo News

Jim Parsons sets the record straight about 'Big Bang Theory reboot'

Jim Parsons has addressed rumours about 'Big Bang Theory reboot'

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

October 24, 2025

Photo: Jim Parsons clears the air about Big Bang Theory reboot
Photo: Jim Parsons clears the air about 'Big Bang Theory reboot'

Jim Parsons has addressed long-running fan speculation about a Big Bang Theory reboot and he is not holding out hope.

Speaking with Us Weekly at the American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Fall Gala, the Emmy-winning actor was asked whether he could see the beloved sitcom returning someday.

Advertisement

“I can’t imagine,” Parsons said, before adding with a laugh, 

“Well, I could imagine, but no, I imagine no,” he added.

The hit CBS sitcom ran for 12 seasons before concluding in 2019. 

Its prequel series, Young Sheldon, wrapped in 2024 when its timeline caught up with events from the original show.

During its run, Parsons won four Emmys for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper, the quirky, brilliant physicist who became one of television's most iconic characters.

“I have so many special memories from the show,” he added, reflecting on the experience that defined much of his career.

Advertisement
Mary Elizabeth Winstead admits motherhood made new horror role feel too real
Mary Elizabeth Winstead admits motherhood made new horror role feel too real
Adam Brody gets honest about cult classic 'Jennifer's Body' video
Adam Brody gets honest about cult classic 'Jennifer's Body'
Travis Kelce advised to slow down amid mounting career tensions: Source
Travis Kelce advised to slow down amid mounting career tensions: Source
Guillermo del Toro shares his stance on AI
Guillermo del Toro shares his stance on AI
Rob Kardashian makes surprise comeback on 'The Kardashians'
Rob Kardashian makes surprise comeback on 'The Kardashians'
Jeremy Renner teases his re-entry in Marvel
Jeremy Renner teases his re-entry in Marvel
Khloe Kardashian makes shocking revelation about her love life
Khloe Kardashian makes shocking revelation about her love life
David Beckham recalls Victoria breaking down in tears
David Beckham recalls Victoria breaking down in tears