Jim Parsons sets the record straight about 'Big Bang Theory reboot'

Jim Parsons clears the air about 'Big Bang Theory reboot'

Jim Parsons has addressed long-running fan speculation about a Big Bang Theory reboot and he is not holding out hope.

Speaking with Us Weekly at the American Ballet Theatre’s 2025 Fall Gala, the Emmy-winning actor was asked whether he could see the beloved sitcom returning someday.

“I can’t imagine,” Parsons said, before adding with a laugh,

“Well, I could imagine, but no, I imagine no,” he added.

The hit CBS sitcom ran for 12 seasons before concluding in 2019.

Its prequel series, Young Sheldon, wrapped in 2024 when its timeline caught up with events from the original show.

During its run, Parsons won four Emmys for his portrayal of Sheldon Cooper, the quirky, brilliant physicist who became one of television's most iconic characters.

“I have so many special memories from the show,” he added, reflecting on the experience that defined much of his career.