Guillermo del Toro shares his stance on AI

Guillermo del Toro did not mince his words when it comes to his views on AI

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 23, 2025

In Hollywood, artificial intelligence has sparked many concerns, and now Guillermo del Toro also shares his stance on the tech.

In a chat with NPR, the director shares, "AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested."

He continues, 'I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak.' ... The other day, somebody wrote me an email and said, "What is your stance on AI?" And my answer was very short. I said, "I'd rather die."

The filmmaker also adds, "My concern is not artificial intelligence but natural stupidity. I think that's what drives most of the world's worst features."

Guillermo also compares his movie's character Victor Frankenstein to tech bros. "But I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor [Frankenstein] be similar in some ways to the tech bros."

"He's kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences, and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we're going," he shares.

Frankenstein will land on Netflix on Nov. 7.

