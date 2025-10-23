Guillermo del Toro shares his stance on AI

Guillermo del Toro gets candid about AI

In Hollywood, artificial intelligence has sparked many concerns, and now Guillermo del Toro also shares his stance on the tech.



In a chat with NPR, the director shares, "AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested."

Advertisement

He continues, 'I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak.' ... The other day, somebody wrote me an email and said, "What is your stance on AI?" And my answer was very short. I said, "I'd rather die."

The filmmaker also adds, "My concern is not artificial intelligence but natural stupidity. I think that's what drives most of the world's worst features."

Guillermo also compares his movie's character Victor Frankenstein to tech bros. "But I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor [Frankenstein] be similar in some ways to the tech bros."

"He's kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences, and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we're going," he shares.

Frankenstein will land on Netflix on Nov. 7.