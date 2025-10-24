Ashley Park excites fans with new details about 'Emily in Paris Season 5'

Photo: Ashley Park hints at musical wonders in 'Netflix' 'Emily in Paris Season 5'

Ashley Park is promising fans of Emily in Paris a season packed with spectacular song and dance numbers.

During the unveiling of her new immersive art installation, CHROMA: Tales Between Hues, in New York City, Park teased what viewers can expect when season 5 drops on December 18.

“There’s definitely some big, big moments in terms of song and dance with Mindy this year, which I’m super excited for people to see,” the actress told Us Weekly.

Photo: Emily with Marcello in season 5 of 'Emily in Paris'

She revealed that production spanned multiple cities, saying, “That teaser is just from Rome, and as people know, we filmed in Rome, Paris for a big chunk and also Venice, so it feels like we filmed three movies in one summer.”

Reflecting on her character's adventures, she joked about a major change from earlier seasons, “The first season, I spent most of my time sitting in a café talking to Emily, and this season, I kid you not, I spent more hours on a boat than sitting in a café — the different water taxis in Venice, the gondolas, the speedboats in Rome."

"I was on a boat a lot,” she concluded.

The new season will also welcome Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque, and Minnie Driver to the cast.