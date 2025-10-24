 
Meghan Markle, Harry finally break silence after latest major blow

Meghan Markle has also been placed at the top of a "most disliked celebrity"

Geo News Digital Desk
October 24, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a statement after the royal couple faced a latest major blow.

Meghan and Harry have lost yet another publicist.

Meghan’s latest hire Emily Robinson has quit just three months into the job.

Emily Robinson, a former senior director of publicity at Netflix, left this month, it has been reported.

As per the Daily Mail, Robinson was always a controversial hire as she had worked on The Crown for years.

The show aired a number of damaging narratives about the British Royal Family.

A close friend of Emily revealed that it was her own personal decision to step down from the role alongside Meghan.

The insider said: "It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She's not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go".

Following this major blow, the spokesperson for the California-based royal couple said, "Miss Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company.

"She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success."

Meanwhile, Meghan has been placed at the top of a "most disliked celebrity" ranking, amassing 48,000 votes.

The duchess came in at number one, while her husband Prince Harry was not far behind, ranking as the third most disliked celebrity.

