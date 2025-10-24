 
Ben Stiller reflects on kids facing same childhood struggles as him

Ben Stiller shares Ella and Quinlin with wife Christine Taylor

October 24, 2025

Ben Stiller has noticed many similarities in his own childhood struggles and his children’s.

Appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Ben shared that he spotted the similarities while making a documentary about his parents Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara’s marriage and professional career. The documentary is titled Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost.

“I mean, the thing is, for us, growing up around my parents, our whole life was around it,” the Severance creator said of being raised by famous parents.

"My kids have the same thing. I had a lot of issues… my parents being away a lot when they were working and their attention being on the work," he explained.

"They had to be on the road or they were writing. Even in the apartment, they were working in the other room," Ben said.

"There’s that thing I think when you have parents who are creative or passionate about something that takes them away from, you know, the family life. Everybody has to deal with some version of that and what I learned in talking to my kids as the documentary evolved is they had exactly the same issues with me that I had with my parents."

The Zoolander star’s kids shared the same sentiments in the documentary, with Ella telling him, "I literally can't ever remember you being around when I was growing up."

Ben Stiller shares daughter named Ella and son Quinlin with wife Christine Taylor.

