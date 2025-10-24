Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt come head to head again in a post-divorce battle

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt clash once again over London

Following the divorce row Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have found themselves in another row, which insiders are dubbing a collision course.

The reason for this is allegedly Pitt’s decision to expand his production company named Plan B, into London. However, Jolie is rumored to have been toying with the idea of London herself for years now.

According to an insider who just sat down with RadarOnline, the reason Jolie hasn’t yet made the move despite wrapping up her divorce battle against Pitt a while ago was because “she was just waiting for the divorce and custody issues to be resolved and for Knox and Vivienne to turn 18. Now Brad and Angie are on this collision course.”

The only way out would be to consider a change of plans on Jolie’s part which the source claims, “She just might” consider “because the last thing she probably wants is to run into Brad. There's still a lot of pain there – she can't seem to forget what he did or forgive him.”

“Angie scouted out many other places in Europe when she was plotting the move, so she could end up anywhere.”