Gwen Stefani issues final warning to Blake Shelton over 'bad habits'

Photo: Gwen Stefani tired of nagging Blake Shelton over 'bad' lifestyle: Source

Gwen Stefani is reportedly reaching her breaking point with husband Blake Shelton's unhealthy habits.

According to a new report by RadarOnline.com, the pop icon has issued what insiders describe as a “final warning” to the country singer, urging him to take his health more seriously.

In 2024, Stefani even contemplated a “tough talk” and briefly considered ending things, the outlet reported.

“But Blake turns on the charm fast,” a source explained, noting that her intervention attempts ultimately failed.

“Blubbery Blake Shelton’s belly is bigger than ever,” one insider quipped, claiming the God’s Country hitmaker’s weight gain has become impossible to ignore.

“She does love him, and she does love his warmth, but she feels like there’s nothing she can do — and she’s sick of nagging,” another insider revealed.

Medical expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, a former U.S. Navy admiral and author of The Park Avenue Diet, also weighed in on the potential risks of Shelton's lifestyle.

“Being overweight raises the risk of serious health problems like heart disease, blood clots, and diabetes,” he warned.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Shelton's eating habits and love for comfort food have been a long-term concern for Stefani.

“This has been an ongoing source of stress for her,” said one insider.

“He’s lost weight and then gained it right back each time. It worries Gwen to no end.”

The source added that the Hollaback Girl singer has noticed a pattern when she is not around.

“When she’s around, he keeps his shirt on and hides the junk. But the moment they break for time, it’s fried chicken dinners and all the off-limits treats and high-fat foods he can get.”

The couple is currently spending the summer at their Oklahoma ranch — where Shelton's idea of relaxation reportedly still centers around barbecue.

“He’s basically all barbecue, even in the heat,” the insider shared.

“But Gwen’s terrified he’s headed for a health disaster. The fried comfort food, the sedentary lifestyle — it’s a ticking time bomb.”