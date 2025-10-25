 
Geo News

Bunnie Xo claps back at critics over Jelly Roll scandal with powerful message

Bunnie Xo has responded to critics slamming Jelly Roll post candid confession

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 25, 2025

Photo: Bunnie Xo gives befitting response critics post Jelly Rolls confession
Photo: Bunnie Xo gives befitting response critics post Jelly Roll's confession

Bunnie Xo has fired back at critics after her husband, country singer Jelly Roll, recently admitted to having an affair during their marriage.

Some fans took to social media to express disappointment, with one commenter writing, “Oh my dear. Your husband had an affair on you. You took him back and have sung perfection since. I'm super bummed. We can't look up to you now.”

Advertisement

Bunnie responded in kind, posting a screenshot of her reply on her Instagram Stories alongside a yawning emoji, all set to Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears.

Bunnie Xo claps back at critics over Jelly Roll scandal with powerful message

“It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves – instead of running or gossiping,” she wrote.

“Growth isn't weakness, it's grace. But not everyone's built for that kind of strength,” she continued. 

“I pray you never have to feel that pain because you're judging another woman's life.”

Advertisement
'Grey's Anatomy' star reflects on working with Ellen Pompeo
'Grey's Anatomy' star reflects on working with Ellen Pompeo
Ben Stiller focuses on bright side after making shocking admission
Ben Stiller focuses on bright side after making shocking admission
Hailey Bieber shares if she wants more kids
Hailey Bieber shares if she wants more kids
Inside Meredith, Winston Ndugu's face off in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Inside Meredith, Winston Ndugu's face off in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Taylor Swift 'AI music videos' continue to stir debate among fans
Taylor Swift 'AI music videos' continue to stir debate among fans
Lily Allen makes surprising return to music
Lily Allen makes surprising return to music
George Clooney, wife Amal 'had to change' their goals after becoming parents
George Clooney, wife Amal 'had to change' their goals after becoming parents
Anthony Perkins' son Osgood Perkins slams 'Monster: the Ed Gein story'
Anthony Perkins' son Osgood Perkins slams 'Monster: the Ed Gein story'