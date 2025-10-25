Bunnie Xo claps back at critics over Jelly Roll scandal with powerful message

Photo: Bunnie Xo gives befitting response critics post Jelly Roll's confession

Bunnie Xo has fired back at critics after her husband, country singer Jelly Roll, recently admitted to having an affair during their marriage.

Some fans took to social media to express disappointment, with one commenter writing, “Oh my dear. Your husband had an affair on you. You took him back and have sung perfection since. I'm super bummed. We can't look up to you now.”

Advertisement

Bunnie responded in kind, posting a screenshot of her reply on her Instagram Stories alongside a yawning emoji, all set to Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tears.

“It actually takes a stronger woman to face pain head-on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves – instead of running or gossiping,” she wrote.

“Growth isn't weakness, it's grace. But not everyone's built for that kind of strength,” she continued.

“I pray you never have to feel that pain because you're judging another woman's life.”