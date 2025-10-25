Buckingham Palace reacts to King Charles alleged major plan about Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge

King Charles wants Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge

Buckingham Palace has categorically denied that King Charles was planning to evict Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge for Queen Camilla.

According to a report by the Mirror, Prince Andrew, who gave up his Duke of York title last week, is facing pressure to leave his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, amid outrage over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

Eugenie and Beatrice father reportedly suspects that King Charles has a hidden agenda in his attempts to push him out of Royal Lodge.

There are also claims the Palace and Prince Andrew are engaged in crucial talks over the royal residence.

According to a report by the Telegraph, per the Independent, Andrew is ‘in advanced talks’ to leave Royal Lodge.

The royal source tells the publication that King Charles representatives are trying to persuade Andrew to quit the 30-bedroom mansion voluntarily.

Andrew has 50 years left on his pre-paid lease, and will legally have to be compensated if he is forced to move out.

Now, the friends of Andrew told The Telegraph that he believes the monarch is trying to force him out of Royal Lodge because he wants it as a base for Queen Camilla in Windsor should she outlive him.

However, the Mirror reported Buckingham Palace has categorically denied this was the King's plan.