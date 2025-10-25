Prince Andrew comes under fire for his revolting display of power

Prince Andrew’s moral blindness lands him in trouble

Following the release of Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Prince Andrew situation appears to have gotten more and more precarious.

In light of that royal expert Hilary Fordwich even stepped forward to speak with Fox News Digital and said, “[Andrew] comes across even worse as unrepentant and manipulative. This is ghastly for the royal family.”

Because the claims made in the memoir, like “The orgy with eight others is revolting,” he said.

“Her quote that he was having s** with her if having s** with me was his birthright is damning and all the cover-up attempts, which demonstrate deliberate actions and contradict his Newsnight interview where he stated he didn’t even know Giuffre,” she pointed out as well.

Right after that she even posed the question, “if he didn’t know her, then why was he trying to cover up?”

There were also claims made that Prince Andrew attempted to ‘harass’ Giuffre during her lifetime.

Especially “to cast doubt regarding her credibility during her U.S. lawsuit in a smear campaign, which is now being investigated by British police is also horrendous.”

All in all, “it indicates such hubris, moral blindness and entitlement,” she added before signing off her verdict on the former Duke of York.

For those still unversed, Prince Andrew relinquished the right to use his titles and honours publically. They include not just his York dukedom but his title of, the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh; his Knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO); his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

His statement in full reads, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

There are also considerations being taken for a permanent solution, according to The Guardian. Those championing this include SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn.

According to a Flynn feels, “if the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles, the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.”

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an act of parliament. Therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately.”

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for. The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.”