Dylan Efron gets facial injury during 'DWTS' rehearsals

By
Geo News Digital Desk
October 26, 2025

Dylan Efron’s Dancing with the Stars journey took a painful turn after the actor suffered a broken nose during rehearsals this week.

The Traitors alum, 33, revealed on Instagram Saturday that his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, accidentally elbowed him in the face while they were attempting a new move. 

Efron shared photos from the hospital, showing himself holding an ice pack to his swollen nose, and assured fans that the injury wouldn’t keep him off the dance floor.

“It’s midnight, and I’m in the hospital because Dani broke my nose,” he said in a video clip. “We were trying a new move, and I took an elbow right here. It made a really loud crack.” 

He then added with determination, “Not how I wanted to end rehearsal day, but we’ll be back dancing tomorrow.”

Efron also expressed gratitude to Karagach, fellow pro Pasha Pashkov, and contestant Danielle Fishel for staying with him at the hospital.

Members of the DWTS cast, including Val Chmerkovskiy, Emma Slater, and Mark Ballas, sent messages of concern and encouragement.

Despite the setback, Efron plans to perform in the show’s Halloween Week episode, dancing the Viennese Waltz to Tommee Profitt and Brooke’s haunting version of Can’t Help Falling in Love.

