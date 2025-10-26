 
Kate Middleton, Prince William set major deadline for Prince Andrew

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be preparing to move to Windsor Great Park before Bonfire Night

Geo News Digital Desk
October 26, 2025

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have set a deadline for their uncle Prince Andrew regarding leaving the Royal Lodge.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have apparently issued fresh orders for Andrew to leave the royal residence days after their exact date to move into their 'forever home' was disclosed.

According to a report by the Mirror, the future king and queen are said to be preparing to move to Windsor Great Park before Bonfire Night, however, William reportedly wants Andrew gone from his 30-room mansion by the time they arrive.

The publication, citing the royal source, reported Kate Middleton ‘shudders’ at the thought of living so close to Royal Lodge while Prince Andrew is still in it.

“William wants him gone before they start to move in next week. It’s not about what Andrew doesn’t want to do anymore. It’s about what he’s going to be told to do,” the close source added.

Meanwhile, the Palace insiders believe Eugenie and Beatrice father will ultimately have to move out because of the scale of the backlash.

The report further claims the Prince and Princess are also said to be using the half-term break to prepare their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the relocation.

