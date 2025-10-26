 
Mike Tindall's major plan likely to upset Kate Middleton, Prince William

Mike Tindall is risking peeving three of his nearest and dearest –Anne, William and Kate MIddleton.

Geo News Digital Desk
October 26, 2025

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Anne have apparently issued a warning after claims Mike Tindall has been hatching plans to launch a rugby union.

Mike Tindall’s rugby union 'break-away' known as R360 would be a worldwide league comprised of 12 franchises (eight men's teams and four women's).

It could be a possible rival to the national unions, Welsh Rugby Union, Rugby Football Union and the Scottish Rugby Union, which already in existence and rugby traditionalists.

According to a report by the Cosmopolitan, Tindall is risking peeving three of his nearest and dearest –Anne, William and Kate.

Prince William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and Kate Middleton, holds the same role for the Rugby Football Union.

Princess Anne is the patron for the Scottish Rugby Union.

The report, citing the Daily Mail, says "They are threatening to ban players who sign potentially lucrative contracts from playing for their countries. Tindall, who earned 75 caps for England, is also taking on family big beasts who represent the status quo."

