Prince William waiting for 'right moment to act' against Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince Harry is well aware of how 'unyielding' his brother William can be

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘genuinely anxious’ that the future king Prince William is consolidating royal power behind the scenes.

According to a report by the Radar Online, sources close to Meghan and Harry say the Prince of Wales growing authority within palace ranks is a major source of 'anxiety' for the California-based royal couple.

The insider said, "Harry's well aware of how unyielding his brother can be.

"He's genuinely anxious that William is consolidating power behind the scenes and waiting for the right moment to act. William's not one to forgive and forget – and Harry knows it."

The publication further claims King Charles is focused on reconciliation, but William's taking a harder line.

William believes Harry ‘crossed a line and damaged the monarchy’, the royal source added.

The other said when Prince William is in charge, there won't be room for compromise – and “that's exactly what's making Harry and Meghan so uneasy."

Days after Prince William’s remarks about change, a palace source says "William's been clear in private – when his time comes, things will be very different. He doesn't intend to be as forgiving as his father has been. Harry and Meghan see that as a warning shot. They're convinced their titles are on borrowed time."