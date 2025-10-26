Prince Andrew finally 'moving out of Royal Lodge'

Prince Andrew, who announced to give up royal title --the Duke of York recently, "is moving out of Royal Lodge," a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich said Andrew "is moving out of Royal Lodge," but isn't sure when it will be announced.

The royal expert said, "In consideration of King Charles III’s visit to Rome, and not wanting any Prince Andrew reports of a move out to dominate press coverage, this was not previously announced.

"In terms of where he’ll go, probably in the Scottish highlands, rather remote."

The expert continued Prince Andrew likely isn't plotting any "next move."

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s father is facing mounting pressure to leave Royal Lodge as ties to Jeffrey Epstein continue to haunt the former Duke of York.

According to a report by the Telegraph, per the Independent, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father Andrew is ‘in advanced talks’ to leave Royal Lodge.

Meanwhile, the publication also reported that there are likely properties on the King’s private Balmoral estate in Scotland and his Sandringham estate in Norfolk that could house Andrew.

But whether Prince Andrew will accept a smaller home far from his supportive daughters Eugenie and Beatrice remains to be seen.