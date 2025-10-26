'Frozen' helped this star beat depression?

Kristen Bell uses 'Frozen 2' line to fight back depression

Kristen Bell is honest about her battles with depression. But to fight back at it and to motivate herself, the star reveals she uses a line in Frozen 2, which she also starred in.



Her character, Anna, in the movie, says, "Do the next right thing." So whenever any difficult time comes, the star shares she does exactly what her dialogue is in the film.

"And the next right thing, often, is pouring my coffee. The next right thing is brushing my teeth and then going downstairs to make breakfast," she says. "It's taking it step by step."

But that's not the only defence under her armour against the overthinking. Exercise is also one of them.

"While I hate that piece of advice because no one wants to hear it, it works," the star in an interview with Red magazine adds.

"I keep sets of weights in a few places around my house, and if I walk by, I'll do some reps. Dax always says I should write a book called Getting In Shape 60 Seconds At A Time," the 45-year-old notes.

It is worth noting Frozen 2 came out in 2019.