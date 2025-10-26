 
Geo News

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas shared 'undeniable' pull: Source

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have reportedly parted ways after 9 months of romance

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 26, 2025

Photo: Inside Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas short lived romance
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas reportedly shared an undeniable chemistry, but their romance ultimately fizzled under the weight of Cruise’s intensity.

According to RadarOnline.com, Cruise was “serious” about the Cuban-born actress, but de Armas realized she couldn’t manage his controlling nature.

A source revealed that their connection was “immediate and intense,” with Cruise acting as both a romantic partner and mentor, even introducing her to Scientology and helping guide her Hollywood career.

However, by late summer, insiders said the couple had quietly gone their separate ways.

A film industry insider explained, “They clicked right away, but when the film collapsed, so did the relationship.”

“It follows a familiar pattern with Tom — he throws himself in completely, and soon everything starts to orbit around his work and his beliefs,” the source added. 

“At first it’s intoxicating, then it wears people down.”

Before concluding, the insider remarked, “Ana admired him deeply, but she realized she couldn’t live inside that intensity forever.”

