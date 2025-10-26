Rob Kardashian open to appear more often on 'The Kardashians': Report

Photo: Inside Rob Kardashian plans about 'The Kardashians' appearance: Report

Rob Kardashian is reportedly loving his unscripted, peaceful life.

According to Us Weekly, the reality star feels more motivated than ever as his recent scenes on The Kardashians have been “light and unscripted,” allowing him to appear more relaxed on camera.

Advertisement

As for his future on the Hulu show, a source revealed that Rob “seems open to appear on the show more often.”

The Arthur George designer was previously seen on the family’s E! reality hit Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired until 2021. However, he largely stepped back from the spotlight after his spin-off Rob & Chyna ended in 2016.

During an appearance on sister Khloé Kardashian's Khloé in Wonderland podcast, Rob, who shares daughter Dream, 8, with ex Blac Chyna, opened up about why he prefers to keep a low profile.

“I don’t want to be filming and putting myself in a position where I’m not comfortable,” he told Khloé over the phone during the July 16 episode.

“I’m not comfortable in my skin, so why would I want to be on camera and just be vulnerable and let people in when that’s not what I want to do?” he asserted.