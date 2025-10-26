Jeremy Allen White's new movie box office numbers are out

Jeremy Allen White takes on the role of Bruce Springsteen in his biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me Nowhere.



Now, the movie's box-office numbers are out, giving no good news to the film's makers.

Reports say the movie in the opening weekend manages to only rope in $16.1 million. This figure is the total of both of its domestic and global collections.

According to Variety, the number is below projections, as the movie is made on a budget of $55 million.

The biopic tells the story of Bruce's personal and professional struggles when he was making the 1982 album, Nebraska.

Earlier, Jeremy gave a glimpse into his preparation for the role, explaining he had a lot of chats with the pop icon for it.

"(Springsteen) and I spoke a lot, I remember; in preparation, I had a really wonderful afternoon or evening where he took me on the Freehold tour," The Bear star previously told EW.

"We would text and we would call. And then once we got to set, there was, like, such a... I don't know; I felt very fragile at times," he continued.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is playing in theatres.