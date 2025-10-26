 
Geo News

Rob Kardashian living peacefully after years of emotional abuse: Source

Insider dished new details about Rob Kardashian

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 26, 2025

Photo: Healed Rob Kardashian unbothered by body scrutiny: Source
Rob Kardashian is reportedly in a much better place, both emotionally and personally.

According to Us Weekly, the Kardashians star has been focusing on living a peaceful life surrounded by his family after years of ups and downs in the public eye.

“Rob loves hanging out with his family. His scenes so far on the show are light and unscripted,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine following the Season 7 premiere episode. 

“There is no pressure on him. And he enjoys it.”

Rob, 37, shares daughter Dream, 8, with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

Moreover, the insider dished that the reality star has made remarkable progress in recent years. 

“These days, Rob is feeling much better about himself,” the source added.

 “He’s at a point in his life [where] he just doesn’t care as much what anyone thinks.”

After struggling with body image and self-confidence for years, Rob has reportedly learned to tune out negativity. 

“The negative comments don’t bother him anymore,” the insider explained, noting that he’s in a “better place.”

