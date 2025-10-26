 
Timothy Simons on Sasha's behavior in 'Nobody Wants This' season 2

Timothy Simons plays Adam Brody's Noah's brother Sasha in 'Nobody Wants This'

Geo News Digital Desk
October 26, 2025

Timothy Simons reveals honest verdict about Sasha's decisions in 'Nobody Wants This'

Timothy Simons supports his character’s Sasha’s decisions in Nobody Wants This.

Simons, 47, plays the older brother of Adam Brody’s Noah in the Netflix hit. Season one depicted his suffocating marriage with Esther (Jackie Tohn).

In season 2, Sasha and Esther end up getting divorced after Esther doubts his loyalty due to his friendship with Morgan (Justine Lupe).

"I think he was trying to deal with things without fixing the foundation," Simons says of Sasha’s failed attempts to mend the marriage. "It just seems like wherever it goes, that's something that needs to happen to really see what the root problems in their relationship are."

Simons message for Sasha: “Hey, you're doing great. Stay the course."

"I don't see anything wrong with what he's doing," the Veep alum quipped. "He's doing great. Perfect guy. You know what? Perfect guy. No flaws."

When Tohn poked fun at the statement, he added, "I actually have a real answer for that. I think my advice for Sasha would be [do] what he's doing, which is, don't try to hold on too tight if she needs that. Give her space and let her figure it out. You can't force somebody to be there." 

