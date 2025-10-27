King Charles continues to face fallout from Queen Elizabeth's favourite son

Expert on how Queen Elizabeth’s weak spot has left King Charles under pressure

King Charles is facing renewed tensions within the royal family as pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to step back from public life.

According to royal expert Roya Nikkhah, the former Duke of York was Queen Elizabeth II’s weak spot but Charles is now paying the price.

Despite Charles and Prince William trying to get Andrew to give up his residence at Royal Lodge, Andrew has not fully agreed.

The situation has been further complicated by the posthumous publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, which has revived scrutiny of her long-standing allegations against Andrew that he sexually abused her.

Writing for The Sunday Times, she penned, "He (Andrew) remained Queen Elizabeth’s weak spot, and Charles is now paying the price.”

"While the King, with support from the Prince of Wales, leant heavily on Andrew last week to voluntarily relinquish his titles and honours, the Duke of Hazard has still not fully bowed to pressure from the monarch.

“The King has made it clear for more than a year that he wants him out of Royal Lodge."

For those unversed, Andrew cannot be legally forced to leave Royal Lodge because of his very strong lease.

However, reports suggest that discussions are underway with Charles’ aides to try to get him to move out.

Following his 2019 Newsnight interview, which he hoped would clear his name, Andrew was told by Queen Elizabeth to step back from public duties.

In 2022, after Andrew paid a multimillion-pound settlement to Virginia Giuffre, his mother made him give up his HRH title, military roles and royal patronages.

However, the Queen could not bring herself to fully take away his titles or convince him to find another home as he was believed to be her favourite child.