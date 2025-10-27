Judd Apatow still feels 'hurt' for his star-studded story that never aired

Judd Apatow still regrets some of his projects that never got made.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine to promote his upcoming, a visual-filled memoir, Comedy Nerd: A Lifelong Obsession in Stories and Pictures, the 57-year-old American director and film producer said he desired to add all the details of his projects that didn't succeed or didn't even get picked up" in the book.

Apatow quipped, "So I show photos and talk about all of these TV pilots that never went to series.”

He went on to tell the outlet that one pilot, which never aired anywhere, included all the big names who have now become famous.

The King of Staten Island creator quipped, "So heart-breaking because you see these casts and they're so clearly hilarious and you didn't get a chance, well, all of us didn't get a chance to explore that idea together.”

Apatow did “one pilot with Jason Segel, Kevin Hart, January Jones, and Amy Poehler, and we were trying to do our variation of the show like Curb Your Enthusiasm about young actors trying to break into the business.”

“It was really fun and experimental and then they just didn't pick it up and they didn't realize that everyone on that show was destined to be a mega star. That one always hurts," the Knocked Up director emphasized.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Comedy Nerd: A Lifelong Obsession in Stories and Pictures will be out on October 28, 2025.