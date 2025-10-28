Prince Andrew nears the nuclear button that holds King Charles' future

While no confirmation has come out in regards to Prince Andrew’s plans for a memoir, an insider has just revealed.

The whole thing has been shared by a well placed insider that is close to the Firm.

According to their findings, there is a lot of back and forth about the best course of action is for Prince Andrew.

What is pertinent to mention that conflicting reports about a potential memoir keep coming in, from reports that the former Duke has ‘promised’ not to release a tell-all, to claims that he may be forced to should his talks with King Charles turn into unlivable conditions.

According to this insider, “Andrew hasn’t signed any deals yet, but it’s no secret publishers are lining up to woo him”.

This is all happening considering the state of their finances” because “it’s hard to imagine him saying no to publishing his own warts-and-all memoir, which would be far reaching and hugely embarrassing to the Royal Family," they hold Heat World.

What makes the possibility of this even worse is that “he could have anecdotes galore about affairs, secrets and lies that his family would be desperate to keep under wraps.”

“So writing this book will be the equivalent of pushing the nuclear button – albeit extremely lucrative for Andrew and Sarah too, assuming she follows suit,” the source concluded by saying.