Prince Harry comes to blows with Meghan Markle over a decision regarding Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come to blows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently battling from opposite sides when it comes to their plans for Prince Archie’s future.

The claim has been made by royal expert Lydia Alto and she spoke to The Sun in the middle of delivering this verdict.

According to the expert, “it could very possibly become a major source of tension in the future.”

Because time and time again “Meghan has consistently presented herself as the decision-maker in their family, and if she labels boarding schools unacceptable, Harry will almost certainly back down.”

In terms of the issue culminating in ‘blows’ between the Duke and Duchess, its been said in a report by Express UK and reads, It has been suggested that the couple may come to blows as rumours run rampant that King Charles III's son has registered his own boy Archie at Eton.”

But where Prince Harry is concerned, Eton will never be in the cards for his own son. A representative confirmed that news when the rumor mill had been churning.

According to The Daily Beast at the time, “I can confirm that Prince Harry has not put Archie’s name down for Eton,” the rep said. “And that the Duke has no plans to send his son to Eton.”

The prince himself has even dubbed his own time there a “profound shock” because the school was something akin to “heaven for brilliant boys, it could thus only be purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy.”

For those unversed, Eton has been the preferred choice for many a royal for decades. Both Prince William and Prince Harry received their education there, it’s well know, but King Charles as well, a decision that was the first of its kind because in the past royals were taught by private tutors.