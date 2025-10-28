King Charles, Royal Family branded ‘ornaments' in scathing rant

King Charles and the Royal Family have been dubbed ‘ornamental.’

His Majesty, who is currently dealing with the crisis of his brother, Prince Andrew, is asked for full transparency over the utilisation of taxpayer money.

Fleet Street Fox writes for Mirror: “Unfortunately the fact that the Royal Family is now mostly ornamental has not improved the situation.”

She adds: “For while it is their government that raises and spends taxes, an unknown chunk of it is snaffled by the Windsors without you knowing. Andrew's home of Royal Lodge could be making millions for us every year.”

This comes amid reports that Andrew is asked to vacate the Royal Lodge as his earliest. The demand comes after his scandalous association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.