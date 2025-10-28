Prince William forces King Charles to do what he can ‘while he can'

Prince William is currently pushing King Charles to do what he needs to for Prince Andrew

Prince William is currently pulling out all the stops when it comes to making his father ride the wave of Prince Andrew’s removal from the public eye.

According to reports, he’s hoping this move towards his brother may end similarly.

The insider is also quoted saying, “Right now William is piling on the pressure for his father to be decisive and consistent before he misses his chance.”

Personal reasons aside, the insider notes that a big reason is because “public support for the monarchy is already fragile and in William’s view, allowing Harry and Meghan to continue using their titles abroad while publicly criticising the family risks destroying what little trust remains.”

This has come out despite Prince Harry making it clear, even publically that “the focus of this year” will remain “on his [dad]” because his lifestyle in Montecito requires ample funding regardless.

Before concluding the source also told Closer, “William insists it’s not just a case of him wanting revenge on his brother, he says that they’re doing real damage to the monarchy”.

Prince Harry's issues with the Firm have been put on paper by many an unofficial biographer like Omid Scobie in his older books like Finding Freedom, but also in the prince's own work, titled Spare.