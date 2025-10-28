Sarah Ferguson's tensions with Prince Andrew escalate: 'barely speaking'

Tensions between Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have escalated and the former couple are now “barely speaking.”

The Woman’s Day, citing the Radar Online, has reported that Sarah and Andrew now “barely speaking” and have been living at opposite ends of the Royal Lodge.

Advertisement

The outlet, citing royal insiders have reported, “The finances have dried up, and that’s when tensions really begin.

“Sarah’s lost major deals – charities don’t want to be linked to her name right now. At the same time, Andrew’s income isn’t enough to keep Royal Lodge running. It’s turning into a standoff over money.”

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed Sarah Ferguson has been ‘clinging’ to the title and the Lodge because “they’re her last links to royal life.”

Sarah once said about Prince Andrew, “We’re the happiest divorced couple in the world.

“We’re divorced to each other, not from each other. We both say it. We are completely compatible. Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion.”

Sarah and Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced.

Sarah and Andrew have agreed to leave the Royal Lodge and The Sun has claimed Andrew has his eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home of Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah wants Adelaide Cottage, the Windsor residence Prince William and Kate will vacate next month.