Kate Middleton turns towards holistic practices amid non-stop pressure, attention

Kate Middleton changes up her personal health practices

Kate Middleton has seemingly changed her health practices and seems more inclined towards the natural.

The news has been shared by a well placed Palace insider. They weighed in on this with RadarOnline and explained. “Kate's completely embraced it. She's always looked after her health, but this feels more meaningful – it's something just for her.”

Advertisement

“Meditation helps her pause and find calm amid all the chaos. She laughs about 'turning into a hippie,' but it's genuinely transformed how centered she feels.”

Another royal source also weighed in and noted how deeply Kate’s taken to it. Reportedly “Kate's world is non-stop – the pressure, the attention, juggling motherhood and duty.”

So, “meditation is the one thing that grounds her. She treasures the quiet moments; it's the only time she can switch off completely and just be herself,” they added before signing off.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton battled a year-long cancer journey that just ended recently with her finishing her preventative chemotherapy regimen.

It was discovered after a ‘planned abdominal procedure’ that she was hospitalized for. At the time King Charles was also going through a procedure of his own, and bother daughter and father in law ended up getting their respective cancer diagnoses.