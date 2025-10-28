Prince William moves to give Prince Harry the same fate as Andrew

Prince William makes a move that threatens Prince Harry’s future

Prince William seems to be in celebration mode, now that the issue of his uncle Prince Andrew is on its way to being handled, a well placed source has just exposed.

So much so, that he’s now shifted his focus on prompting his father to do the same with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This insider shared everything with Closer, during one of their most recent interviews and explained how much he is relishing the situation following his uncle because he wants a “scandal free” monarchy.

According to a report, “William’s absolutely convinced that the monarchy can only survive if it’s streamlined and scandal-free, and in his view that means Meghan and Harry need to be cut loose completely.”

That is precisely why “he wants to keep up the momentum and hold his father to his promise, which was to slim down the monarchy together and cut ties with hangers-on who profit from their connections to the family even though they’re not serving royals.”

Before concluding the source also added, “William is taking Charles’ hard stance on Andrew as a huge victory, it’s something he’s been after for ages and in his view it’s paved the way for Harry to get the same sort of treatment.”

For those unversed, Prince Andrew has not only given up the use of his titles and honours, but is also facing calls for a more ‘permanent’ stripping by the Parliament.

According to an earlier claim by SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, “if the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles, the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.”

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an act of parliament. Therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately.”

He also told The Guardian, “The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for. The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.”