Kate Middleton's friend reveals how she's reshaping her house

Kate Middleton’s pal reveals changes she’s making to Prince William’s home life

A friend of Kate Middleton has just come forward with insight into all the changes she’s making to Prince William’s home life, with her newfound practice of meditation.

For those unversed, this is all part of a new wellness approach she is undertaking, according to RadarOnline.

They even quoted one of her pals say, “she's really created a sense of calm at home,” by the use of meditation to help “ease anxiety, improve rest, and encourages calmer, more mindful reactions in difficult moments,” according to an expert.

“There's soft music, candles, sometimes incense – and the children all know that when mom's meditating, it's peaceful time,” the pal added too.

According to the same source Prince William has even taken to joking that “she's turned the cottage into a mini wellness spa, but he can see how much happier and more grounded she is.”

“It's no longer about appearances or trying to better herself,” because as of right now “this is Kate being present, not putting on a show. It's a gentler, more spiritual version of her – something wellness-obsessed Meghan Markle would certainly admire.”