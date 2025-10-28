Princess Charlene makes rare public appearance for new dog unit

Princess Charlene attends a rare public event

Princess Charlene has just rang in a new public engagement, this time around for the new Police Dog Unit, alongside her brother Mr. Gareth Wittstock.

Pictures from the event have been shared to the official Monaco Instagram account.

The caption adds more context and offers and explanation on the whole thing.

The event has taken place at the recently renovated premises of the Public Police Department, in the presence of Mr. Lionel Beffre, Minister of the Interior, Mr. Éric Arella, Director of Public Police, as well as other members of the General Staff and Monegasque personalities.

Per the caption, “this project, initiated and supported by Princess Charlene, reflects her deep conviction regarding the importance and effectiveness of such a specialized canine unit, created at the end of 2024 within the Urban Police Division.”

“During this visit, HSH the Princess was able to attend the presentation of the missions, as well as the equipment and working conditions of the canine team, before attending an outdoor demonstration illustrating the operational skills of this brigade,” it also said.

For those unversed, an official ceremony was then held in the Salon d'Honneur.”

She even gave a speech at the event, highlighting the vital need for security, and even called it a ‘fundamental pillar’ of the Principality of Monaco”.

She later onto praise the commitment and professionalism of the women and men of the Public Safety Department,” as well.

The Princess finally welcomed the partnership established between the Public Safety Department and the Monaco Society for the Protection of Animals, of which she is the President, allowing the Brigade's dogs to be welcomed and cared for at the Peille shelter during periods when their owners are unavailable.

