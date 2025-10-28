Prince Andrew's demands for Princess Beatrice, Eugenie come to light amid royal crisis

A royal expert has disclosed Prince Andrew’s new major demands for his daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice amid title and Royal Lodge crisis.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claims Prince Andrew wants an “undisclosed compensation” from King Charles for all the renovation costs at Royal Lodge, which is said to be in the millions.

Turner also revealed Prince Andrew’s demands for Eugenie and Beatrice, saying "He also wants respect and support for his two daughters, allowing them to continue their royal work and charity patronages.”

About Sarah, Andrew wants a financial settlement, too as she had also contributed towards the renovations at Royal Lodge, the expert said and added “I would also imagine he wants to continue his own [personal] business activities without any further interference or involvement with the royal family."

However, he said, "The royal family has it within their power to agree to all of this.

"Prince William will want a watertight agreement that Andrew cannot renege on."