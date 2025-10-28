 
Prince Andrew gives King Charles 'ultimatum'

Prince Andrew is said to be in talks with King Charles aides but is reluctant to give up his residence

Geo News Digital Desk
October 28, 2025

Prince Andrew has reportedly given his elder brother King Charles an ‘ultimatum’ as he has agreed to leave the Royal Lodge.

According to a report by The Sun, per Telegraph, Prince Andrew gave the King ‘ultimatum’ to grant him and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson separate royal residences if the monarch want them to leave the Royal Lodge.

Prince Andrew gave the King an “ultimatum”, issuing “shock demands” that he should be given Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for himself and Adelaide Cottage for Sarah.

Meanwhile, palace insiders have denied that Adelaide Cottage, which Kate Middleton and Prince William and their children are about to vacate, was part of negotiations as officials ‘in talks to find Sarah Ferguson a new home’

Meanwhile, there are also reports Prince Andrew is said to be in talks with King Charles aides but is reluctant to give up his residence of more than 20 years.

Andrew’s sticking points believed to be the location of his new home and financial compensation for funds spent on renovating the lodge.

Sarah and Andrew’s friend told The Sun: “No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet. Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner so they will see each other whenever they want. Both have space for their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice and their families to visit.”

