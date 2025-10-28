Princess Eugenie, Beatrice receive major ultimatum from Prince William

Prince William has held a secret meeting with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice and gave them ‘ultimatum’, a royal expert has claimed.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales has threatened to remove the titles of Beatrice and Eugenie unless they pressured their disgraced father Prince Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge.

The Daily Mail, quoted Emily Maitlis, the broadcaster who grilled Andrew in his infamous Newsnight interview in 2019, as claiming Prince William may have met with Eugenie and Beatrice to give them the ultimatum last week.

Emily said: "There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles.”

She continued, “They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen. Obviously you can see why Andrew as a father would want to keep their daughters happy and keep their titles in place come what may.”