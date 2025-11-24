 
Geo News

Andrew's final days in Royal Lodge: Former Prince 'angry' on King Charles

King Charles ordered his brother Andrew to leave Royal Lodge

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 24, 2025

Andrews final days in Royal Lodge: Former Prince angry on King Charles
Andrew's final days in Royal Lodge: Former Prince 'angry' on King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's reaction lay bare as his days in Royal Lodge are numbered.

King Charles made a bombshell announcement on October 30 that his brother will no longer be able to use his royal titles and honours following the resurfacing of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The former Duke of York also asked to leave the massive royal house, as a new private accommodation will be provided to him in Sandringham.

The situation left Andrew 'angry', and he has been feeling 'humiliated' over the treatment from the monarch.

In conversation with the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said, "I’m sure he's feeling humiliated and, by all accounts, angry. You have to remember that he has consistently protested his innocence. Therefore, he feels wronged."

Andrew has to leave his home of 20 years for a few days, where he will not have royal perks.

Despite the fall from grace, Jennie shared, "I don’t think Andrew is the sort of person who will ever feel humble. That’s not in his nature."

"I think he will expect to have staff in his new home, as I don’t imagine he has the first idea about how to cook, clean or shop," said the royal commentator. 

More From Royals

Prince William to uncover truth behind Diana's death: ‘not afraid'
Prince William to uncover truth behind Diana's death: ‘not afraid'
Kensington Palace shares Princess Kate handwritten note on health crisis
Kensington Palace shares Princess Kate handwritten note on health crisis
King Charles to 'summon' Sarah Ferguson as monarchy faces threat
King Charles to 'summon' Sarah Ferguson as monarchy faces threat
Meghan Markle latest cover reignites intense debate: ‘racism is crazy'
Meghan Markle latest cover reignites intense debate: ‘racism is crazy'
Sarah Ferguson makes unexpected career choice to survive money problems
Sarah Ferguson makes unexpected career choice to survive money problems
Meghan Markle takes over special duty as Harry sets eyes on royal invite
Meghan Markle takes over special duty as Harry sets eyes on royal invite
Kate Middleton makes urgent plea for big change in 2026 with statement
Kate Middleton makes urgent plea for big change in 2026 with statement
Sarah Ferguson is turning to Princess Beatrice after Royal shun
Sarah Ferguson is turning to Princess Beatrice after Royal shun
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson condition ‘is not a good look' for Royals
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson condition ‘is not a good look' for Royals