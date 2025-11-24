Andrew's final days in Royal Lodge: Former Prince 'angry' on King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's reaction lay bare as his days in Royal Lodge are numbered.

King Charles made a bombshell announcement on October 30 that his brother will no longer be able to use his royal titles and honours following the resurfacing of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The former Duke of York also asked to leave the massive royal house, as a new private accommodation will be provided to him in Sandringham.

The situation left Andrew 'angry', and he has been feeling 'humiliated' over the treatment from the monarch.

In conversation with the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond said, "I’m sure he's feeling humiliated and, by all accounts, angry. You have to remember that he has consistently protested his innocence. Therefore, he feels wronged."

Andrew has to leave his home of 20 years for a few days, where he will not have royal perks.

Despite the fall from grace, Jennie shared, "I don’t think Andrew is the sort of person who will ever feel humble. That’s not in his nature."

"I think he will expect to have staff in his new home, as I don’t imagine he has the first idea about how to cook, clean or shop," said the royal commentator.