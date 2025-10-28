Didi Conn recalls working with Ringo Starr on 'Shining Time Station'

Photo: Didi Conn reflects on working experience with Ringo Starr on 'Shining Time Station'

Didi Conn is looking back on her time working alongside Ringo Starr in the beloved children’s series Shining Time Station.

For those unversed, Starr served as the narrator for Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends and later appeared on-camera as Mr. Conductor in the first season of Shining Time Station.

Advertisement

His performance even earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1989.

Conn, best known for her role as the cheerful station manager Stacy Jones, appeared in all three seasons of the hit PBS show.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the Grease actress reflected on her experience filming the series and how it continues to resonate with fans decades later.

“It’s really funny,” Conn said, recalling how her son was just a baby while she worked on the show.

“He’s 33 now. So all the time I’ll see a guy who’s that age of my son, and he goes, ‘Were you Stacy?’” she shared.

“And they become this little boy again, and how much they loved Thomas.”

The veteran actress joked that she's still “waiting” for one of those now-grown-up fans to “run a studio” and cast her in something new.

Speaking about working with Starr, Conn described the former Beatle with genuine fondness.

“Ringo was such an old hippie. He wanted us there,” she said.

“He’d be hanging out in his trailer with the door open, listening to the oldies station.”

Conn added that both Ringo and his wife, Barbara Bach, were “really nice” and made the set a welcoming place, memories she continues to cherish decades later.