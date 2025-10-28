Adam Brody on new title post 'Nobody Wants This' role: 'Good'

Photo: Adam Brody embraces new status post 'Nobody Wants This' praise

Adam Brody has seemingly taken his newfound “hot rabbi” title in stride.

The actor opened up about how he feels about all the attention his role has received last November.

For those unversed, the series follows the unexpected relationship between an unconventional American rabbi, Noah, played by Brody, and an outspoken agnostic woman, Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, who co-hosts a podcast about relationships with her sister, Morgan, played by Justine Lupe, per PEOPLE Magazine.

As fans began to fawn over Brody’s character online, the O.C. alum admitted he didn’t mind the playful “hot rabbi” label.

“I mean, the short answer is good,” he said.

“But I’m truly not called it all that much to my face. That’s mostly happening elsewhere online, so it’s like it’s happening to another person. But I’m not mad at it.”

When it comes to how his wife, actress Leighton Meester, feels about the show and its growing popularity, Brody assured that she has been perfectly fine with it.

“It’s okay, I like it,” Meester formerly told Access Hollywood.

“How do I feel about the kiss? I think it’s great.”

Brody and Meester, who tied the knot in 2014 and share two children, have long been known for their low-key but supportive relationship.

In the same interview, Brody made sure to give credit where it was due and hailed his wife, “She taught me.”

“I mean, you know, she gets the good stuff. That’s not even like the A-material.”