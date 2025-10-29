Author of Virginia Giuffre book reveals story behind Prince Andrew photo on Piers Morgan show

British journalist Piers Morgan invited Amy Wallace, the author of Virginia Giuffre's memoir, on his show to discuss the allegations levelled against Prince Andrew in connection with his ties with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein .

The journalist also asked the author about the veracity of Andrew's famous photo with Virginia, who had accused the royal of sexually abusing her when she was younger.

"How much confidence do you have that this is a genuine picture," Morgan asked.

Answering the question, the author said, "I have utter confidence that it's a genuine picture. And I tell you how we tracked that down. Much has been made of the fact that Virginia no longer had that photograph so it must be fake. And it's true she no longer had the photograph. Why? Because she gave it to the FBI and they never returned it.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (left) and author Amy Wallace

However, before she did that she gave an interview to a British newspaper.

Wallace said the newspaper sent a photographer who took a picture of the picture.

"He took a picture of the front and a picture of the back." The back had an imprint on it that showed exactly date, time and the location of the place the picture was taken to be developed. It was right next to her house in Florida."

"I reached out to that photographer. He verified that he held that photo in his hands and he took those pictures and he sent us because we didn't have a copy. So we know for sure that she said that it was taken from a disposable camera."

The author of the book "Nobody's Girl, revealed that the photo was taken by Jeffery Epstein himself.

The author said that Virginia handed her camera, which he always travelled with, to Epstein.

She said Virginia believed that prince's were good people. "She said, "my mother would never forgive me if I got to meet somebody of royalty and didn't get a picture with them," the author of the explosive book said.