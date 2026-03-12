 
Buckingham Palace announces key roles for William, Kate amid major setbacks

Prince William, Princess Kate to lead crucial task as royals hopes to crush new wave of trouble

Geo News Digital Desk
March 12, 2026

Prince William and Princess Kate have received important orders from King Charles office to take on a crucial role in a matter of days.

The royal family will be able to find some reprieve fighting off scandals and the increasing uproar in a slew of setbacks, as significant event is to take place.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are considered the future of the monarchy, will be leading a key State Visit as they welcome the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu of Nigeria on Wednesday.

William and Catherine will be travelling with the Nigerian President and the First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where King Charles and Queen Camilla will be waiting for them.

The esteemed guests will then be welcome at the royal dais by the monarch and then the whole party will travel in a carriage procession to Windsor Castle.

