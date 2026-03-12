 
Geo News

Meghan Markle offers deal to fans as Harry faces backlash: 'Last chance'

Meghan Markle makes first statement as Prince Harry lands in trouble ahead of Australia tour

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 12, 2026

Meghan Markle offers deal to fans amid Harry backlash: Last chance
Meghan Markle offers deal to fans amid Harry backlash: 'Last chance'

Meghan Markle came up with a new offer as her husband, Prince Harry, became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

The Duchess of Sussex dropped a special surprise for fans on social media, which could help divert attention from Harry's Australia engagement announcement.

On the official Instagram page of her lifestyle brand As Ever, Meghan informed customers that in honour of Women's History Month, "we set something sweet aside."

Her team shared, "Receive a complimentary As ever x Compartés chocolate bar on orders $150+ (assorted flavours).

"Last chance for the last few, but there’s still time to shop. No code needed!"

It is pertinent to mention here that Meghan's post came right after Prince Harry's first engagement in Melbourne was confirmed, which did not sit well with fans.

But why? Here's the answer. The Duke of Sussex has been announced as a keynote speaker for the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit.

The event aims to shed light on the importance of workplace mental health.

However, fans were quick to judge the choice of inviting Harry to speak after he and his wife had been accused of creating a toxic workplace environment. 

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Carole Middleton lead Ladies Day with glamour
Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Carole Middleton lead Ladies Day with glamour
Prince William sends message to Australian and Royal navies as Meghan plans trip
Prince William sends message to Australian and Royal navies as Meghan plans trip
Prince William goes down on one knee for Harry Potter and Star Wars icon
Prince William goes down on one knee for Harry Potter and Star Wars icon
King Charles drops surprise comment after Harry, Meghan's latest reveal
King Charles drops surprise comment after Harry, Meghan's latest reveal
Prince Harry new honour sparks anger over toxic workplace allegations
Prince Harry new honour sparks anger over toxic workplace allegations
Palace response to Andrew protestors: 'Eradicate violence against women'
Palace response to Andrew protestors: 'Eradicate violence against women'
Prince Harry goes solo as key engagement without Meghan announced
Prince Harry goes solo as key engagement without Meghan announced
Prince Harry's UK night party details revealed in court amid Andrew fallout
Prince Harry's UK night party details revealed in court amid Andrew fallout