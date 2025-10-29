Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrates with young rugby players in Georgia

Princess Charlene of Monaco kicks off another engagement in Georgia

Princess Charlene of Monaco has just attended another royal engagement, and this time around it was to visit with with young Monegasque rugby players in Georgia.

The event took place at the Monegasque Rugby Federation, traveled to Martkopi, Georgia, and she was accompanied by her brother Gareth Wittstock.

The engagement was also a way to showcase support for the U16 national team currently in training camp, according to the official Monaco Instagram account.

She not only visited a first aid training workshop organized via the Georgian Red Cross, in collaboration with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

The Princess was accompanied on this occasion by Ms. Natia Loladze, Vice-President of the Georgian Red Cross, and Mr. Davit Kacharava, President of the Georgian Rugby Union.

The Instagram account also gave a shout out to the atheletes near the end and said, “The day ended on a high note: the Monegasque U16 team secured two more victories, bringing their record to four wins and two losses.”

Check it out Below:



