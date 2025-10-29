Meghan Markle says she'd be 'proudest mom' if Lilibet does THIS

Meghan Markle shares dream thing she wants Lilibet to do

Meghan Markle has shared her dream for daughter Princess Lilibet that would make her the "proudest mum."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, met 15-year-old Avery Colvert, founder of Altadena Girls, an organization that helps teenage girls affected by the January wildfires in southern California.

Ever since its launch, Meghan and Harry have been big supporters of the initiative.

During a recent meeting, Meghan told Avery: "You never thought your work would grow to be this big. And even if it hadn't, it still would have been meaningful and made an impact."

She gushed, "My goodness, if our daughter turns out to be anything like you, I'll be the proudest mum."

Meghan has been a staunch advocate of Archie and Lilibet’s privacy and hasn’t shared their faces with the public.

The couple welcomed Archie in 2019 after tying the knot in 2018. They stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved tot he U.S.A.

Meghan and Harry welcomed Lilibet in 2021.

Lilibet has only been to the U.K. once. Prince Harry has shared his concerna about their family’s downgraded security in teh country. The Duke has been fighting the Home Office over the decision to provide him security on a case-by-case basis instead of the default security he got before.

When the judge decided in the favour of the Home Office, Harry stated that he didn’t see a scenario in which he could bring his kids to the U.K.

After a recent meeting with King Charles, Harry showed signs of hope in the matter. When asked about bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the U.K., he told The Guardian, "This week has definitely brought that closer."