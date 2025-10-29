Princess Eugenie seeks solace in Paris after Prince Andrew, Sarah shed royal titles

Princess Eugenie is visiting France amid scrutiny surrounding her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson for their alleged ties with late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

According to Hello! the second daughter of the disgraced couple was seen in Paris, "perhaps to gain some distance and quietness."

The news outlet reported that the wife of Jack Brooksbank was photographed with friends on a girl's trip.

It said Eugenie was pictured alongside two of her friends on the River Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

The report came amid speculations that Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice are facing pressure from their cousin Prince William to help him evict their parents from their Royal Lodge.

Prince Andrew with former wife Sarah Ferguson

The reports, however, been dismissed as false by sources close to Kensington Palace.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the former Duke and Duchess of York, decided to surrender their royal titles after their emails to Epstein were leaked.

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew said he will no longer use his royal titles.



