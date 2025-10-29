Prince Harry talks of induced isolation, kids self-esteem, sleep, & their independence

Prince Harry weighs in on all the woes that follow kids related to their upbringing in a digital world

Prince Harry just sat down for a chat with Hasan Minaj on his YouTube channel and got pretty candid about his take on kids, their self-esteem, and their independence.

The topic came about when the host said pointed out to the Duke, “we're parents. We have young young children. So, I have two children, seven and five. You have two children, six and four. Correct. That's why I thought it was so interesting that we're meeting at this juncture in our lives. like so many of these real existential crossroads.”

Prince Harry quickly interjected in this moment and said, “well, look, first of all, I think we should be very grateful that our kids are as young as they are.”

But “this is an industry that has been going for 20 plus years. And if the last 10 years, as they claim, the suicide, deaths, harms of social media to especially to young people, what they describe as ‘unintended consequences’,” the prince noted before posting the question, “where are we at now?”

“I mean, the general consensus is ‘it's too far gone’” or that “the genie's out of the bottle’. That's how people feel right now,” the host responded by saying.

Prince Harry responded to this by sharing what he wants for the future, it being a way to find the solution in a ‘safety by design’ approach.

“which is relatively easy thing to do, but it's just being neglected. And what we've learned over the last few years is the exploitation of minds of what effectively destroys kids self-esteem, kills their sleep, kills their independence,” he added before signing off.