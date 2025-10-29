How are Meghan Markle and Mookie Betts related?

The fact that Meghan Markle and American baseball player Mookie Betts are related has left many people surprised.

Their relation became a topic of discussions after The Duchess of Sussex was seen with her husband Prince Harry at the LA Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays game.

Although the fact has been public knowledge since it was revealed in 2018, for some people, it still came as a surprise.

Mookie Betts himself was surprised as he said during an interview, "“I saw on television that they were getting married. But I had no idea we were related”.

He was referring to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage, which took place, during an interview with the Boston Globe at the time.

"That's not something you expect to hear, but it's interesting.".

According to a report, Mookie Betts and Meghan Markle are related as their mothers are distant cousins through marriage.

The Boston Globe reported that Markle and Betts' respective great-great-grandfathers, Jacob Betts and Joseph Betts, were next door neighbors on a Madison County, though it's unclear if Jacob and Joseph had any relation.

Additionally, Meghan's great-great-aunt Kateie married Bett's great-great-uncle Richard Betts in 1920, making them distant cousins through marriage.