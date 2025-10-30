Prince Harry grew uneasy as Hasan Minhaj's humor crossed the line

Prince Harry caught off guard by Hasan Minhaj’s sharp humour

Prince Harry visibly looked uncomfortable and annoyed as he joined comedian Hasan Minhaj on his podcast Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know.

The Duke of Sussex appeared on the talk show to talk about the work he and Meghan Markle are doing to raise awareness of the dangers of AI and social media for children.

Although the discussion covered serious issues, much of the episode was filled with jokes and teasing, making the Prince uncomfortable, as analyzed by a body language expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said that Harry seemed uncomfortable at times, as Minhaj’s quick, mocking humour appeared to catch him off guard.

“Hasan's ability to blend serious and important messages with the kind of mocking humour that Ali G used to be known for appears, from Harry's body language, to be a de-stabilizing technique,” James said.

She added that Harry “can throw back one-liners efficiently enough but it's here where his host seems to trip over the border from trading jokes and laughing with Harry to laughing at him that sees Harry become increasingly uncomfortable.”

The expert further said that Harry looked unsure when the host asked him to do an American accent and joked about his book Spare, showing signs of awkwardness and frustration.

“Hasan takes his gags beyond Harry's understanding here, leaving him with no wriggle room to out-joke the host.

"And it's at this point that Harry seems to become genuinely concerned, looking out to the crew to ask 'Is this part of the thing?' to find out if he's being encouraged or mocked," she noted.

“Harry tells his host he's 'sweating' at this point and his discomfort looks obvious.

"When the host gets round to talk about his book Spare and refers to Harry's 'vulnerability' Harry's change of expression suggests he believes this is the part where they talk seriously about his mental health, but the quote the host uses is about how Harry had to buy his clothes from TKMaxx, which again seems to wrong-foot Harry.

“But then his eye expression becomes wary and his toe-tapping speeds up to hint at annoyance or impatience."